Drop off your prescriptions Saturday for Drug Take Back Day

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As the country grapples with an opioid epidemic that President Trump has now declared a public health emergency, people can take concrete steps now to reduce the amount of prescription drugs that end up with people who shouldn’t have them.

Saturday is National Drug Take Back Day. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. people can drop off their old prescriptions at designated sites.

Here are those places in Austin, but people can look up other drop off locations on the Drug Enforcement Administration’s website:

Barton Creek Square Mall Parking Lot: 2901 S. Capitol of Texas Highway

Travis County Constable Precinct 5: 1003 Guadalupe St. (This is also a drop-off kiosk open year round, Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.)

Travis County Constable Precinct 4: 4011 McKinney Falls Parkway #1100

Travis County Constable Precinct 3: 8656 Highway 71, Suite 132

Travis County Constable Precinct 2: 10409 Burnett Road

Travis County Constable Precinct 1: 4717 Heflin Lane, Suite 127

Austin Police Department Household Hazardous Waste Facility: 2514 Center Dr.

Throughout the year, people in Austin can also take their old medications to Forty Acres Pharmacy at 100 W. Dean Keeton St. It’s open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office also announced it has a new prescription drop off box in Georgetown, which operates during the week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 508 S. Rock St.

Ribbon cutting ceremony for our RX drop-off box. Drop off your unwanted prescription meds Mon – Fri. 8am-5pm 508 S. Rock St. GT @LifeSteps_ pic.twitter.com/lvVzcrh2af — Sheriff Robert Chody (@SheriffChody) October 26, 2017

President Donald Trump’s Thursday opioid abuse emergency declaration allows the government to redirect resources and expand access to medical services, but does not provide any more funding to address the problem.

Every day, more than 1,000 people are treated in emergency rooms due to misusing prescription opioids.