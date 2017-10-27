30th annual AIDS Walk Austin Sunday

By Published:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — People will be taking to the streets for the 30th annual AIDS Walk Austin to raise money for advocacy organizations.

“We’re helping people live independent lives, and our goal is to help people live healthier lives with better futures free from stigma,” said Taylor Stockett, the communications coordinator for the AIDS Services of Austin.

The walk is 2.5 miles long and starts at Republic Square at 11:30 a.m. Sunday. There will also be food, music and family-friendly activities.

As of Friday, more than 700 people had signed up, and it had raised $140,000. Its goal is to get $240,000 in donations.

In the United States, 1.1 million people are living with HIV. According to the CDC, the number of infections has climbed 10 percent from 2010.

