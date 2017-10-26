WATCH: Eastern black rhino calf is too cute for words

DVUR KRALOVE, Czech Republic (KXAN/NBC) — The newest member of a Czech Republic zoo is strutting his stuff and showing just how charismatic she can be. The eastern black rhinocerous calf was born Oct. 2, and is a big step to helping preserve her species from extinction.

There are only a few of these black rhino subspecies in African reserves — where people work to try to protect them from poachers. There are about 140 of the rhinos living in zoos in Europe, with the most living at Dvur Kralove Zoo where the calf was born.

A zoo keeper says the little rhino is doing well and will stay with her mother for a few years. She could eventually join four others that now live in their native habitat in Africa.