VIDEO: Suspect steals 28 Nike flip flops from Pflugerville store

By Published:
Woman stealing Nike flip flops from Rack Room shoes in Pflugerville on Oct. 3, 2017 (Pflugerville Police Department Photo)

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — A woman was caught on surveillance camera stuffing 28 pairs of Nike flip flops into her purse and a plastic bag before leaving a Pflugerville store without paying.

Police say the theft happened on Tuesday Oct. 3 at the Rack Room Shoes at 18700 Limestone Commercial Dr., near the State Highway 130 and State Highway 45 interchange.

The video shows the woman — who was wearing a black shirt with “LOVE, LOVE, LOVE, LOVE’ in white letters — walk in the store and go from box to box removing the flip flops from multiple shelves and putting them in her bag.

One person commenting on the Police Department’s Facebook page, where the video was first posted, said, “I hope she loves loves loves loves that nice jail cell waiting [for her].” Another, while saying what the suspect did was “100 percent wrong,” wondered how no one saw the suspect opening 28 boxes and stealing 28 pairs of shoes.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to call Pflugerville police Detective Campana at 512-990-6733 or email acampana@pflugervilletx.gov.

