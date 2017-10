UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (WFLA) – At least nine people were hurt when a car crashed into a Maryland restaurant, Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities say it appeared the driver was speeding before the car crashed into the Babes Boys Tavern at Top of the Hill.

Two people were transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The tavern’s owner, who used to work in law enforcement, said he’s relieved it wasn’t worse. “It’s amazing people aren’t dead. I just can’t believe it.”