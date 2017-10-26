Vandals continually targeting Buda skate park

BUDA, Texas (KXAN) — A Buda skate park named in honor of a teenager who died in a car crash several years ago is constantly being vandalized.

The city of Buda says in the past six months, they have seen an increased amount of vandalism at Jackson Tyler Norris Memorial Skate Park located at 480 South Loop 4. The vandalism ranges from tagging to damage to the bathrooms and fence.

Recently, vandals uprooted a memorial tree and hung it upside down from the pergola. The city has spent approximately $600 to fix the items that were damaged, but that doesn’t include employee time and energy to clean up the mess.

The park was named after Jackson Tyler Norris, 15, who was hit and killed by a car while skateboarding on June 22, 2011. Jackson’s family donated his organs and the seven organ recipients are remembered at the park by seven figures etched on the wall and seven tree plantings.

“It’s incredibly disrespectful not just to the City to destroy City property but the pain it brings to the family and Jackson’s friends. It’s incredibly hurtful,” said Rebecca Norris, Jackson’s mother.

The city is asking residents to report any suspicious activity at the park to the Buda Police Department at 512-312-1001.