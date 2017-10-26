UT student attacked in West Campus, police searching for suspect

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Officers are searching for a man who attacked a University of Texas at Austin student in West Campus this week.

At around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, a 911 call was made reporting a disturbance at the 26 West Apartments, located at 600 W. 26th St.

The caller said a man attacked a woman and left on foot toward the 7-Eleven convenience store on the Drag.

A witness followed the suspect to the 7-Eleven where he lost sight of the man. Arriving officers then met with the victim, who was being treated by medics.

She told police she was punched once in the face by the man, identified in an arrest warrant as Matthew Searfoss, 27. The victim said the suspect didn’t say anything before, during or after the assault.

The victim was then taken by ambulance to the hospital.

Another witness told officers he first noticed the suspect because he was wearing shorts when it was cold outside. He also looked “malnourished” and appeared to be gesturing with his hands and talking with himself.

As the witness crossed 26th Street, he heard a woman yell “help!” He then saw the suspect, who he described as a homeless-looking man, walking from the area.

A responding officer is familiar with Searfoss, according to the warrant, and recognized him based on the suspect description.

In a photo lineup, the victim identified Searfross as the suspect. He faces a charge of assault with injury, a Class A misdemeanor.

Searfoss, whose bond will be set at $10,000, was last in the Travis County Jail on Oct. 3.