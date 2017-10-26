Texas State evacuates LBJ Student Center due to bomb threat

KXAN Photo Published: Updated:
Texas State University - LBJ Student Center (KXAN Photo/Lauren Lanmon)
Texas State University - LBJ Student Center (KXAN Photo/Lauren Lanmon)

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Texas State University says a bomb threat has forced the school to evacuate the LBJ Student Center.

University police are currently making a sweep of the building. A student at TXSU posted on Twitter around 12:40 p.m. that they were “locked” inside the building but a university spokesperson said they couldn’t address what the picture showed. A few minutes later, the same student tweeted that they were evacuated.

The University Star, the campus newspaper, reports the threat was made to a food service employee.

KXAN News will update this story as more information becomes available.

