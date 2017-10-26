Police track down siblings of newborn found in dumpster

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As a newborn girl remains hospitalized after she was found in an apartment complex dumpster with the umbilical cord still attached, KXAN has learned that her siblings have been placed with family by Child Protective Services.

While the Austin Police Department has not released any information on how the family was found or if anyone is in custody, a spokesperson for the Department of Family and Protective Services says they are assisting law enforcement and “the baby and siblings are in the appropriate care.”

Austin police said its Child Abuse Unit was investigating and the person responsible could face child abuse and child endangerment charges.

A passerby found the baby lying in the trash around 6:55 a.m. Wednesday and called 911. Police spent hours in the area around the dumpster at the Mira Vista Apartment at 9601 Middle Fiskville Rd. After being rushed to the hospital in critical condition, the baby was listed in fair condition as of Wednesday afternoon.

Teresa Reese was the second person to see the baby. “It looked to me like she was crying but nothing was coming out, but I wanted to hear the words that she was alive so the minute they said she was alive, I just started praising God.” Reese told KXAN. “My life will never be the same because of this experience… no child should ever have to go through that.”

Texas has a Safe Haven law, where parents who find they cannot care for children who are less than 60 days old can drop them off at any hospital, fire station or emergency medical services station. If they do so, they will not be prosecuted for abandonment or neglect.

