One shot, four arrested in late night robbery in Cedar Park

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — One man was shot and four are in custody following an incident in Cedar Park, Wednesday night. The man’s injuries are not life threatening, police said.

Officers were called to the 3000 block of Colonial Parkway, near West Parmer Lane, at 11:48 p.m. The block is primarily apartment complexes.

According to Cedar Park police, the four have been charged with aggravated robbery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police have not released the names of the suspects.

KXAN will update this story as we get additional information. 

