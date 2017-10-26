Off-duty deputy saves man choking in New Jersey restaurant

An off-duty deputy saves a man from choking Oct. 22 in a New Jersey restaurant (CNN Photo)
ROCKAWAY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (KXAN/CNN) — An off-duty deputy is getting major praise for saving the life of a man choking on his food at a New Jersey Buffalo Wild Wings.

Surveillance video shows Trooper Dennis Palaia enjoying a Sunday dinner with his son at the restaurant in Rockaway Township, N.J., when he noticed a man behind him choking. He leaps to his side and starts performing the Heimlich maneuver. The food dislodged from his airway and he began to breathe again.

Here are the steps to do the Heimlich maneuver, according to the inventor’s website. Only do this if someone is obviously choking — that is, they can’t speak or breathe:

  • Wrap arms around victim’s waist
  • Make a fist and place the thumb side of your fist below the person’s ribcage and just above their belly button
  • Grab the fist with your other hand and press into the person’s abdomen with a quick, upward motion
  • Repeat until the object clears the airway

