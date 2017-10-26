New trial date set in Meagan Work case

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The trial date for a woman charged in connection with the death of her 3-year-old has been pushed back to allow her defense more time to review evidence.

Originally, Meagan Work’s trial was scheduled for Oct. 30, but will now take place May 7, 2018. She has pleaded not guilty to tampering with evidence and injury to a child after her son, Colton Turner, was found in a shallow grave in 2014.

Police say Work changed her story numerous times when they questioned her. However, Work’s defense argued that her arrest was unconstitutional and her statements should be tossed from the record. A judge agreed with that argument in October 2015, but last December an appeals court ruled those statements could be allowed into evidence.

Work’s attorney told KXAN Wednesday that its recent appeal of that ruling was rejected and that pushing back her trial date would give the defense time to analyze that ruling and prepare in light of the evidence being allowed in court. She also said that Work is in good spirits and is looking forward to the trial date and having all the evidence brought to light.

Judge David Wahlberg expects Work’s trial to last more than a week, and said two jury pools will likely be necessary because Work’s case has received so much attention.

Pre-trial hearings are scheduled for Jan. 30-31, 2018.

Michael Turner, 32, pleaded guilty in February 2016 to tampering with evidence and reckless injury to a child by omission charges in connection with Colton’s death. Turner led police to Colton’s body, which he buried, removed, and then buried in a different location. Turner is serving a 20-year sentence.