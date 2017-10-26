Man tried to abduct 7-year-old girl outside Bastrop County home

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A 7-year-old returning to her home with family on Monday was grabbed by a man who tried to take her away, before being scared off by family searching for the girl.

The Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 10 p.m. on Oct. 23 near the Travis-Bastrop County line on Farm to Market 812, not far from Mesa Drive.

The girl’s family entered the home and, as the 7-year-old approached the front porch, deputies say the man grabbed her.

He was taking her to a nearby area on the property when the sheriff’s office says the suspect was scared off by the family who had started to search for the girl.

As for the girl’s injuries, she only had minor scratches to her face thanks to the quick reaction of the parents searching for her, the sheriff’s office said.

The suspect is described by deputies as a heavy set adult male, possibly Hispanic, wearing a red T-shirt and long shorts. He has black hair and some facial hair.

Anyone with information on the attempted abduction is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 512-549-5100.