Local JFK assassination witness supports planned records release

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The National Archives are scheduled Thursday to release thousands of documents the public’s never seen related to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

The FBI and CIA files, just a fraction of the total number of records in the federal collection, have been shielded from the public entirely for the last five decades. President Donald Trump — who tweeted Wednesday the document dump is “so interesting” — has said he won’t block the release scheduled for Thursday by a law passed in 1992.

Julian Read, a press aide to then-Gov. John Connally, remembers the day Kennedy was killed and central Texas native Lyndon B. Johnson took over the presidency. He was in a press bus just a few cars back from JFK’s convertible as it drove through Dallas on Nov. 22, 1963.

“The whole experience is forever engraved in my mind,” Read told KXAN Wednesday at his home in Austin. He leafed through a book, JFK’s Final Hours in Texas, which he wrote for the 50th anniversary of the assassination on 2013. The book contains a collection of photos that speak to Read’s experiences as one of the remaining eyewitnesses to the tragedy.

“This was a picture of triumph just before the desperation,” he said, pointing out a photo of confetti falling behind the presidential limousine as it made its way through Dallas. “And then the shots.”

Read said he went into autopilot. “It wasn’t until two days later that it really hit me what had occurred.”

Conspiracy theorists have for decades supplied their own versions of what happened that day; some experts worry the document release will give new fodder to their claims if individual pages are taken out of context. Read told KXAN that’s a possibility, “but I don’t think they’ll find anything if they go down that trail.”

He supports the president’s decision not to block the records from going public, for the sake of history if nothing else, but he doesn’t expect it to change what history remembers, and it certainly won’t change his own memory.

“I’d be surprised if there’s anything of significance,” he said. “You never really get away from it… It’s always in my mind. I can see the picture, actually, still in my mind.”

To put the records release in perspective, the National Archives website says there about 5 million pages of information in the entire assassination records collection; 88 percent of them, the agency says, have been released in full already. Another 11 percent have been released with sensitive information removed; Thursday’s publication is expected to comprise some or all of the remaining 1 percent of never-before-released documents.

