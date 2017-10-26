Hundreds gathering to protest proposed rock quarry in Marble Falls

By Published: Updated:
Exterior sign at Asphalt Inc., a hot-mix asphalt plant in Spicewood, Burnet County. (KXAN Photo)
Exterior sign at Asphalt Inc., a hot-mix asphalt plant in Spicewood, Burnet County. (KXAN Photo)

MARBLE FALLS, Texas (KXAN) — Hundreds are expected to protest ahead of an informational meeting about a proposed rock crushing plant near Marble Falls Thursday evening.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality is holding the meeting regarding a permit application for a rock crushing plant off of US 281 near Flat Rock Road. The proposed plant would also include a rock quarry, according to representatives with Asphalt Inc., the company that applied for the permit.

The permit application has garnered a lot of opposition in the Hill Country. More than 1,000 people shared public comments on the TCEQ’s website.

Opponents say they’re worried the plant would squelch the city of Marble Falls’ plans to expand in the future. They’ve also expressed health and environmental concerns, asserting a carcinogen called crystalline silica can be found in the rock that would be crushed, sending unhealthy dust particles into the air.

The TCEQ says the levels of crystalline silica released into the air by such a plant would not be significant enough to pose a threat to the community.

TCEQ representatives will answer questions about the proposed plant and the permit application at Thursday’s meeting, which begins at 7 p.m. at the Lakeside Pavilion in Marble Falls.

KXAN’s Jacqulyn Powell will have the TCEQ’s response to opponents tonight on the CW Austin at 9 and KXAN News at 10. 

Related Posts

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s