Hundreds gathering to protest proposed rock quarry in Marble Falls

MARBLE FALLS, Texas (KXAN) — Hundreds are expected to protest ahead of an informational meeting about a proposed rock crushing plant near Marble Falls Thursday evening.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality is holding the meeting regarding a permit application for a rock crushing plant off of US 281 near Flat Rock Road. The proposed plant would also include a rock quarry, according to representatives with Asphalt Inc., the company that applied for the permit.

The permit application has garnered a lot of opposition in the Hill Country. More than 1,000 people shared public comments on the TCEQ’s website.

Opponents say they’re worried the plant would squelch the city of Marble Falls’ plans to expand in the future. They’ve also expressed health and environmental concerns, asserting a carcinogen called crystalline silica can be found in the rock that would be crushed, sending unhealthy dust particles into the air.

The TCEQ says the levels of crystalline silica released into the air by such a plant would not be significant enough to pose a threat to the community.

TCEQ representatives will answer questions about the proposed plant and the permit application at Thursday’s meeting, which begins at 7 p.m. at the Lakeside Pavilion in Marble Falls.

