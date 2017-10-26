Ex-Llano police sergeant accused of giving out confidential information

LLANO, Texas (KXAN) — Llano police want the public to know that a former sergeant arrested in August does not work for the department, following repeated questions to the department on social media that the woman was misrepresenting herself as a current officer.

Llano police said in a Facebook post Thursday that former Patrol Sergeant Melissa Sloan has not been with the department since June. In August, she was accused of giving confidential information to someone outside law enforcement and arrested.

Police opened an investigation into Sloan back in May and got the arrest warrant for the ex-sergeant on Aug. 23, charging her with a Class B misdemeanor.

She turned herself into the San Saba County Sheriff’s Department on the outstanding warrant two days later. The case has now been forwarded to the Llano County Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

On Saturday, Oct. 21, the department posted on their Facebook page that, due to a number of questions and complaints on social media, they learned that people were under the impression that Sloan was speaking on behalf of the department as an officer.

“The Llano Police Department would like to make perfectly clear that despite the fact that Lisa Sloan (Melissa Sloan) shows her FB employment status as a sergeant with the Llano Police Department, and to those who may believe that she is still employed here, she is not,” the post said.

The department included a screenshot of Sloan’s Facebook profile picture showing she still had her former job title listed.