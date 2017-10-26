Elderly Missouri couple receives mysterious Amazon packages

KSDK Staff Published:
A Missouri couple received a series of mysterious Amazon boxes (KSDK Photo)
CRESTWOOD, Mo. (KSDK) — A couple in Missouri keeps receiving packages they did not order from Amazon.

The couple, Carol and Louis Matustik, have received a down comforter, a breast pump attachment, and a talking stuffed animal so far.

“That was weird. When you are 83 years old, that is very weird,” said Carol holding the breast pump attachment attachment.

These are just three of the seven items Amazon has delivered to the Matustik’s Crestwood, Missouri home since August. The couple has contacted Amazon many times and were told they are not able to stop the deliveries, but it did confirm they were being purchased using a gift card.

