Defense claims witnesses ‘untrustworthy’ in Sixth Street murder trial

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Endicott McCray’s fate is now in the hands of a Travis County jury.

Attorneys on both sides made their final case Thursday morning in McCray’s murder trial, which started on Tuesday. McCray, 26, is accused of shooting and killing Teqnika Moultrie on July 31, 2016 and injuring four others in downtown Austin.

During their closing arguments, prosecutors say one of the victims identified McCray as the shooter along with two of McCray’s friends who were with him that night. The State says McCray’s brother in law, Chris Walker, was with McCray and saw him pull the gun out of his waistband. Allegedly Walker had just called McCray out for not going to his daughter’s birthday party.

Prosecutors paint the picture of Walker being scared that night and McCray standing angrily in the street when chaos was happening all around him. Prosecutors say McCray knew what he had done. Thirty to 40 minutes after the shooting he put gas in his car, figured out a way to switch cars with his sister and changed his appearance.

The defense then addressed the jury saying Moultrie deserves justice, but convicting McCray of murder will not be justice. They claim both Walker and another witness were untrustworthy. According to the defense, one witness said the shooter was wearing a red shirt–McCray was not wearing a red shirt that night. However, Walker was and admitted that night he was wearing a red ball cap. In evidence presented to the jury, a red ball cap can be seen laying in the middle of Sixth Street. The defense wrapped up their closing arguments by saying there are many questions in the case and the jury cannot prove beyond a reasonable doubt say McCray is the murderer.

