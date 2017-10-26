Bypass lane proposed to ease traffic at RM 620 and FM 2222

NORTHWEST TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — It can be a long commute to work and school for those living in Lakeway and Steiner Ranch who have to pass through the light at Ranch to Market Road 620 and Farm to Market Road 2222. Backups are typical, but the Texas Department of Transportation is looking to change that.

Thursday night they want to hear feedback from residents about building a bypass road that would be located about one mile north of Steiner Ranch Boulevard.

“This would be a three lane bypass road that would allow you to miss the light and go directly onto 2222,” said Diann Hodges, TxDOT Spokeswoman.

The City of Austin and TXDOT are working together to purchase the right of way that consists of 5.5 acres of open land. According to TxDOT the new road would not impact any businesses or homes, but could alleviate future traffic congestion.

“We anticipate by 2020 that traffic congestion is going to grow by 40 to 59 percent,” Hodges said. “By creating this bypass road and getting people off of that light and allowing them a free way to turn right at that light, we expect that congestion to reduce by up to 60 percent.”

The project also calls for some additional turn lanes along 2222. TxDOT anticipates construction beginning in the fall of next year and the completed project in the summer of 2020. The total cost is $7 million.

“Once the environmental study is done, then we can put it out to bid and start construction,” Hodges said.

A public hearing is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at Vandegrift High School on McNeil Dr. TxDOT wants residents to look over the proposed project and give feedback.

