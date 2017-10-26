Austin Public Library pitches $20 million wishlist for 2018 bond

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two days before the overdue, over-budget new Austin Central Library is set to open, KXAN spoke with Libraries Facility Manager John Gillum about a $20 million wishlist for the 2018 bond.

With so much focus directed to opening the doors of the new Central Library, Gillum says they’ve never forgotten about their network of 23 other locations. The bottom line? He says serious work is needed on beloved neighborhood branches. We’re talking air conditioning, roof repairs, carpeting and upgrades to bring the facilities into the 21st century.

Austin Public Library received $8 million in the 2012 bond. The new Central Library cost $125 million after voters originally approved a $90 million bond in 2006.

Tonight at 6, KXAN’s Kylie McGivern talks about improvements on the wishlist and asks Gillum if the support is there to approve this kind of funding so close to the new Central Library’s opening.