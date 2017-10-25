Wedding ring found under mounds of cardboard

KTAB Staff Published:
Brownwood city employee sifted through cardboard to find a lost wedding ring. (City of Brownwood)
Brownwood city employee sifted through cardboard to find a lost wedding ring. (City of Brownwood)

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Employees at the city of Brownwood landfill came to the rescue Tuesday morning, finding a wedding ring that had been recycled in 1,400 pounds of cardboard.

Landfill supervisor Todd Thompson and his team jumped into action after receiving a phone call that a 30-year-old diamond ring may have been lost.

1,400 pounds of baled cardboard was sifted through before the ring was found, but their mission was ultimately a success and the ring was reunited with the happy couple!

