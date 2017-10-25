Texas House Speaker Joe Straus will not run for reelection

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In a major shift in the Texas Legislature, longtime Texas House Speaker Joe Straus announced Wednesday morning he is not seeking reelection.

Straus, R-San Antonio, ran for the Texas House in 2005 and has been serving as the House speaker since January 2009.

In a letter to his constituents, Straus says, “In every legislative session, I’ve tried to bring real solutions to real challenges.” He notes that even as “politics has become more tribal and divisive,” he has always been focused on working across party lines and focusing on items that Texans care about such as education and mental health.

Straus says his time as a state representative and a speaker will end at the conclusion of his current term.

Throughout this year’s legislative session, Straus was targeted by conservative groups over polarizing issues such as the so-called “bathroom bill.” The most vocal critic has been Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick. He expressed his anger at Straus over the summer when both chambers couldn’t agree on a property tax rollback bill and gaveled out of the special session.

“You have a speaker that says ‘I will kill privacy, no matter what the people of Texas want’ and the people of Texas don’t want their children showering together in 10th grade,” said Patrick.

While Straus is stepping down from public office, he says he’ll now “have a greater opportunity to express my own views and priorities.”