San Marcos man stabbed five times trying to stop robbery

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) – Some are calling a San Marcos man a hero after he helped stop an aggravated robbery in downtown San Marcos last month. However, when he stepped in he was stabbed five times.

Mason Ellis tells KXAN he and a woman he met the night of Sept. 30 had just left a bar when two men started hassling her. He says one of the men grabbed the woman’s wallet and took off.

“The other guy, the one who eventually stabbed me, I grabbed him and wouldn’t let him go. He then said ‘why are you holding me, the other guy took the wallet.’ So, I let him go,” said Ellis.

Ellis says both men ran away but returned a few minutes later. “They were walking directly towards us,” he said. “At that point it was like a fight or flight moment. I attempted to essentially detain them and the ensuing scuffle is when one of the guys wound up stabbing me five times.”

Ellis was stabbed three times in the back, once in the face and once on his hand severing two tendons that resulted in surgery.

“I’m very, very thankful to the first responders and the emergency staff at the South Austin emergency trauma center at St. David’s. In my opinion, they are the real heroes, they are the reason I’m here today,” said Ellis.

That same night San Marcos police arrested two men, Matthew Felan, 26, and Austin Lang. According to court documents, Felan admitted to stabbing Ellis and identified Lang as his friend who stole the wallet.

The violent attack is preventing Ellis from working as his hand heals. He has started a GoFundMe page in hopes of raising enough money to cover his medical bills.

KXAN’s Lauren Lanmon talks with the man tonight on KXAN News at 6.