Rep. Byron Cook won’t seek re-election

By Published:
Rep. Byron Cook, R-Corsicana
Rep. Byron Cook, R-Corsicana

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas state Rep. Byron Cook, R-Corsicana, announced Wednesday he will not be running for re-election.

Cook’s announcement comes the same day House Speaker Joe Straus also said he would not seek another term in office. 

Cook was one of a dozen Republicans members who teamed up with Democrats in 2009 to propel Joe Straus to the top spot in the Texas House. Since then, he’s been a major supporter of policies put forward by Straus.

In the 2017 legislative session, he was the key gatekeeper to keep the controversial “bathroom bill” from passing the Texas House.

He has served for eight terms and said in a statement on his Facebook page that he plans to pursue other opportunities to serve in Texas.

“I will work hard throughout the remaining 14 months of my current term in serving my district,” Cook promised.

He thanked his family and friends and acknowledged the contributions of his fellow representatives.

“I am also honored to have had the privilege to serve in the legislature with so many outstanding fellow Texans,” Cook wrote.

Cook represents Anderson, Freestone, Hill and Navarro counties.

