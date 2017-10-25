New Rainforest Holiday Theme at Moody Gardens

With only days left until the opening of ICE LAND on Nov. 11, a team of 25 master ice carvers from Harbin, China are hard at work transforming two million pounds of ice into monkeys, beautiful birds, colorful butterflies, flowers and so much more. As guests are transported to rainforests from around the world, one of the first sculptures they will see is a clear ice Rainforest Pyramid, illuminated green from the inside with Christmas lights along the spines, much like what the real Moody Gardens Rainforest Pyramid looks like during the holiday season. The sculpture sets the scene for this year’s Rainforest Holiday theme, but also provides the perfect photo opp for family and friends who want to capture their time inside ICE LAND. “We are excited to watch as this year’s Rainforest Holiday theme comes to life. The ice carvers are able to draw inspiration from our own Rainforest Pyramid, which showcases thousands of plants and animals from the rainforests of the world,” John Zendt, Moody Gardens president and CEO, said. “We’re thrilled ICE LAND and our other holiday attractions have become traditions for some many. Moody Gardens is a magical place where families can make lasting memories.” The inspiration for ICE LAND came from the Harbin Snow and Ice Festival in China, where more than 3,000 of the world’s top artisans create a 100-acre walk-through Ice Park featuring thousands of immense ice sculptures. Also taking shape is Shivers Ice Bar, returning with a Mayan Ruins theme this season and the Giant Ruins Ice Slide – measuring 36 feet tall – that allows guests to soar from the tree tops to the Rainforest Floor starting with an 8-foot tall Harpy Eagle at the top of the slide.

Moody Gardens has become a holiday tradition as families throughout the region are offered a very diverse range of attractions to compliment ICE LAND including the Festival of Lights, an outdoor ice rink, Artic Slide, a holiday buffet and train rides. Guests can also enjoy new holiday 3D films, the new Rudolph 4D film, and an exciting new Cirque Joyeux Noel Dinner and Show at the Moody Gardens Hotel. For more information, please call 1-800-582-4673 or visit www.moodygardens.org.

Sponsored by Moody Gardens. Opinions expressed by guests on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.