Man accused of causing his boyfriend’s death found guilty of assault

Bryan Canchola in court on Oct. 24, 2017 (KXAN Photo/Paul Shelton)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — On its second day of deliberations, a jury found 22-year-old Bryan Canchola not guilty of aggravated assault but guilty of a lesser assault charge in the death of his boyfriend at their West Campus apartment in 2015.

On Monday, the judge dismissed Canchola’s murder and aggravated assault with serious bodily injury charges, reportedly because of disputed testimony from the medical examiner.

Stephen Sylvester, 18, died after a fight with Canchola following a night of drinking in downtown Austin. Sylvester was unconscious and had a head wound when officers arrived for a welfare check the night of July 17, 2015.

