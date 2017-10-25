Local help available for overwhelmed expecting moms

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As police continue to investigate what led to a newborn baby being left in a dumpster in north Austin, local pregnancy centers hope to help soon-to-moms before she even starts to feel overwhelmed.

“There are pregnancy centers throughout Austin that will help that mom,” said Debi Wehmeier, founder of Heart of Texas Pregnancy Resource Center. “We do everything that would make either being a mom successful or if she wants to place the baby up for adoption. I mean, she doesn’t need to have the baby and put it in a dumpster.”

The dozens of babies brought to safety is a step in the right direction, but when a case occurs similar to what happened in Austin on Wednesday, Wehmeier says we need to work harder to get the information out there about resources in the community.

“What really gets me is that the pregnancy resource centers, you don’t hear about them in the media so much right? But we are here.”

Texas state law aims to protect newborns whose mothers might feel overwhelmed. The Baby Moses Law has protected more than 100 babies dropped off at safe havens since they started tracking in 2004. Parents unable to care for their baby under 8-weeks-old can bring them to a hospital, freestanding emergency center, fire station, or ems station and they won’t be charged with a crime.

Tonight on the CW Austin at 9 p.m. and 10 on KXAN News, Alicia Inns talks about how these centers hope more exposure means more pregnant women will know where to turn.

