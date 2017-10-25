Hurricane Harvey dogs take a plane to new homes

By Published:
Volunteers wave goodby to a private plane carrying rescue dogs at the Van Nuys Airport in the Van Nuys section of Los Angeles on Friday, Nov. 20, 2015 . More than 800 cats and dogs from California animal shelters took off for Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, Illinois and Wisconsin in the largest Holiday Pet Airlift the Wings of Rescue has ever undertaken. It took 22 private planes and more than 200 volunteers to get all the animals off the ground. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Dozens of dogs are hopping on a plane in Austin Wednesday morning, bound for new homes across the country.

These pups were displaced following Hurricane Harvey. Wings of Rescue is taking these adoptable pets to no-kill shelters in other areas of the U.S.

Austin-based Tito’s Handmade Vodka is raising money to support the effort to get these dogs new homes. It plans to match donations up to $12,500 to specifically help the dogs affected by Hurricane Harvey. People can make donations at the Wings of Rescue website.

Wings of Rescue was founded in 2012 and uses volunteer pilots and donations to help make trips across the country. It has flown 26,000 pets since it started and its 2017 goal is to fly out 10,000 pets.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s