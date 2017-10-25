Hurricane Harvey dogs take a plane to new homes

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Dozens of dogs are hopping on a plane in Austin Wednesday morning, bound for new homes across the country.

These pups were displaced following Hurricane Harvey. Wings of Rescue is taking these adoptable pets to no-kill shelters in other areas of the U.S.

Austin-based Tito’s Handmade Vodka is raising money to support the effort to get these dogs new homes. It plans to match donations up to $12,500 to specifically help the dogs affected by Hurricane Harvey. People can make donations at the Wings of Rescue website.

Wings of Rescue was founded in 2012 and uses volunteer pilots and donations to help make trips across the country. It has flown 26,000 pets since it started and its 2017 goal is to fly out 10,000 pets.