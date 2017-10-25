Hundreds get refunds on too-high Austin Water bills

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Water customers could get 100 percent refunds on unexplained water bill overages if a new amendment passes Austin City Council. Since the refund program was implemented last year, 581 customers have had a total of $150,000 refunded under the current high water bill adjustment program, which can pay back about 70 percent of overage charges.

Council Member Ellen Troxclair introduced the program in 2016 after receiving numerous complaints from constituents about unexplained high water usage. With the program in place, she now wants to amend it to pay back customers the full amount of overage, which is calculated by averaging the water bills of that same month from the past two years, and subtracting it from the overly-high bill. She will present the change at the Nov. 7 council meeting.

Troxclair said she wanted to make the change after she heard even more feedback and concerns from those who hadn’t changed their water use patterns but were surprised by high bills.

“Austin residents already have plenty of affordability challenges due to rising property taxes and city fees,” Troxclair said in a statement. “It’s important that residents can trust that their water meters are read accurately and they have recourse if they think that a billing error has been made.”

Administrative hearings will also be available for those who do not qualify for an automatic adjustment. Earlier this year, Austin Water and the city’s legal department stopped allowing customers to have a hearing, but now the company is contacting customers who were denied and giving them another chance.

Here’s what it takes to qualify for the refund:

Water use must be greater or equal to three times customers’ normal usage

A customer must have at least one year of water billing history at the address

There can only be one adjustment or credit every two years

Customers need to file a form within 90 days of getting a too-high water bill

More than 20,000 Austin Water Utility customers called to complain about unusually high water bills in 2015. At the time, utility officials said they believed the increase in water usage was because of dry weather. Many customers weren’t given a reason for their high bills. An independent audit found the meter reading and billing system was 98.86 percent accurate, but that means that approximately 1.14 percent — about 7,000 customers — could have had their meters read incorrectly.