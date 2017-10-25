Georgetown Head Start teacher accused of slapping 4-year-old boy

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — A teacher accused of slapping a 4-year-old boy at a Georgetown school last year has been arrested on a charge of injury to a child.

Georgetown police were called by a parent of the child, who reported her son had been hit in the face by Susan Seymour, 61, at his school on Sept. 23, 2016.

The parent told police the school called her and said her son was stuffing toilet paper in the toilet and made it overflow. According to an arrest affidavit, another teacher witnessed the slap at Rawleigh Elliott Head Start Center, located at 103 Holly St.

The witness said she was in the room and heard Seymour yelling at the boy, and it caught her attention because it was unusual.

She walked closer and saw the teacher near the bathroom, standing in front of the boy. She then saw Seymour move her arm and then heard a “smack,” followed by the 4-year-old crying.

Seymour then allegedly walked away and the teacher who witnessed it went to the boy, who had a large red mark from the top of his forehead down his cheek, police said. The teacher who witnessed the incident told police she tried to comfort the boy, and then called her supervisor to inform her about the incident.

An arrest warrant was issued for Seymour on Nov. 2, 2016. She was arrested on Monday, Oct. 23, almost a year later, and released on a $7,500 bond on Tuesday.