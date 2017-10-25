Four Horseshoe Bay Resort servers arrested, accused of bilking restaurant

HORSESHOE BAY, Texas (KXAN) — An internal audit of the Horseshoe Bay Resort revealed more than $22,000 had been stolen from the business for eight months this year in an inside job.

Four servers at the Horseshoe Bay Resort have been arrested and charged with engaging in organized criminal activity. Horseshoe Bay police say the audit showed funds were missing from sales receipts in the Yacht Club Restaurant.

Between February and September, investigators say the four employees at the restaurant would manipulate food and drink bills by moving a percentage of the actual bill into their employee tips. Police say customers always saw the correct total, but the resort was the actual victim of the crime and customers were unaffected.

The four suspects are:

  • Joseph Evan Higley, 42
  • Alexander William Aguilar, 40
  • Journey Lorene Bruns, 26
  • Amanda Marie Lewis, 34

If convicted, the suspects could face up to 10 years in prison.

