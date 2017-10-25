City of Austin and police association reach tentative, 5-year contract

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The city of Austin and the Austin Police Association reached an agreement Tuesday on a tentative five-year contract. KXAN obtained a copy of the contract which has several significant changes following the negotiations. For example citizens will now be able to make complaints against officers in more ways, including online and anonymously.

The current police contract received criticism for the 180 day rule, which gives the department 180 days to investigate and discipline officers who’ve violated policy starting with the date of the violation.

Under the new contract, the 180 day deadline starts only after an assistant chief has been notified about the potential misconduct. Many community activists have been pushing to have this rule changed, citing the 2015 incident when Breaion King was violently restrained by an APD officer.

The new contract allows members of the Office of the Police Monitor to attend investigator interviews of complainants, to attend dismissal review hearings and to hold close-out meetings with complainants after a complaint has been decided upon by the chief.

The contract will include a total pay increase of 9.5 percent, spread out over 5 years. For the first fiscal year of the contract, officers will receive a 1 percent pay increase.

The Austin Justice Coalition is one of a number of community groups who have opposed the contract, they’ve spelled out things they’d like to see changed to promote police accountability.

Chas Moore with the Austin Justice Coalition said he is excited about the changes to the complaint process, he believes that will be helpful for members of the public who are hesitant or nervous to make complaints.

“Was it some good small change? Absolutely. Was it enough to justify how much this contract is actually worth? And I can’t say that it is,” Moore said.

Moore added that while he is satisfied that the 180 day rule was changed, he was concerned that even the change policy wouldn’t have addressed the lack of punishment for the officer involved in the King incident.

“I think it would have been more acceptable if they took these changes without the increase in pay, because if you really look at it, the city paid them more money to take these one and a half recommendations,” Chas said, clarifying that of the eight demands his coalition was advocating for, only one and a half of them were met.

Moore will be working to educate the public about the contract in the weeks to come.

“We’re just really trying to get the city of Austin and the communities in Austin to understand that everyone has a stake in this contract because this is where a lot of our tax dollars and the city money is going,” Moore said.

APA members still have to vote to approve the contract, as does the Austin City Council. This week the Austin Police Association is meeting with APD employees to explain to them what is in the contract. The Austin Police Association could not be reached for comment by the time this article was published.