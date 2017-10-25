Bond company offering $10K reward for missing murder suspect

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The bail bondsman who put up the $250,000 bail amount for a murder suspect who is now missing is offering a $10,000 reward for his capture.

Kevin Michael Waguespack, 34, is accused of killing his girlfriend, Catherine Dyer, in their north Austin home on Nov. 16, 2015. His murder trial was scheduled to start on Monday, Oct. 23, but when he failed to show up at a final pre-trial hearing on Thursday, Oct. 19, the judge presiding over the case issued a warrant for his arrest.

Now on the run, Freedom Bail Bonds and Capitol Crimestoppers are putting a bulletin out for Waguespack’s arrest. The $10,000 reward is for any information leading to his arrest. In the flyer, the group says anyone who comes across Waguespack should not “try to apprehend or contact, considered extremely dangerous.” According to the “wanted” poster, Waguespack was last seen in the Manor area.

Waguespack had been checking in with the bond company weekly since he was released from jail in June 2016, until Oct. 10. The company didn’t know until last week that he was no longer wearing his GPS monitoring device. The tracker was originally part of the bail agreement, but in April, Waguespack’s attorney asked it to be removed “due to employment concerns,” court documents show. Judge Tamara Needles agreed to the removal of the monitoring device.

With their investment missing, Freedom Bail Bonds is using private investigators to track down leads. The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force is also assisting in the search for Waguespack.