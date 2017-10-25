Best Buy to open early for new Super Mario Odyssey game

By Published:
Super Mario Odyssey at Best Buy. (Best Buy website)
Super Mario Odyssey at Best Buy. (Best Buy website)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A few dozen Best Buy stores across Texas will open early Thursday, Oct. 26 for the release of the anticipated video game, Super Mario Odyssey.

Texas stores will open at 11 p.m. These are the stores in Central Texas that will be open:

  • Cedar Park
  • Austin – Mueller location
  • Austin – Gateway Center location
  • Round Rock
  • San Marcos
  • Austin – Southpark Meadows location

Best Buy warns that some stores might have gamers waiting in line to get their hands on the new game.

You can also pre-order the game online. It retails for $59.99.

