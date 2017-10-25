Best Buy to open early for new Super Mario Odyssey game

Related Coverage Amazon’s Treasure Truck arrives in Austin with Nintendo entertainment system

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A few dozen Best Buy stores across Texas will open early Thursday, Oct. 26 for the release of the anticipated video game, Super Mario Odyssey.

Texas stores will open at 11 p.m. These are the stores in Central Texas that will be open:

Cedar Park

Austin – Mueller location

Austin – Gateway Center location

Round Rock

San Marcos

Austin – Southpark Meadows location

Best Buy warns that some stores might have gamers waiting in line to get their hands on the new game.

You can also pre-order the game online. It retails for $59.99.