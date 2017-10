AUSTIN (KXAN) — A newborn girl was found in a dumpster in North Austin Wednesday morning.

The dumpster was in an apartment complex in the 9000 block of Middle Fiskville Road. Austin police say they responded to a check welfare call around 6:55 a.m. after a passerby spotted the infant.

Austin-Travis County EMS transported the baby to Dell Children’s Medical Center in critical condition.

The APD Child Abuse Unit is investigating.