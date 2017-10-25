Austin did not offer incentives in Amazon second HQ bid, city says

KXAN Staff Published: Updated:
FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, file photo, an Amazon employee gives her dog a biscuit as the pair head into a company building, where dogs are welcome, in Seattle. Amazon says it received 238 proposals from cities and regions hoping to be the home of the company's second headquarters. The online retailer kicked off its hunt for a second headquarters in September, promising to bring 50,000 new jobs. It will announce a decision sometime in 2018. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The city’s chief financial officer said Wednesday in a letter to Mayor Steve Adler and City Council members that the bid to Amazon for their second headquarters did not include an incentive package on behalf of the city.

Greg Canally said that doesn’t mean there won’t be one in the future. He said city protocol would be followed, including public comment and a vote from the council.

Council Member Leslie Pool says she still wants to know what is in the bid.

Mayor Adler wrote a letter to Amazon that was included in the bid. You can read the full letter here:

Related Posts

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s