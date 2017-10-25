Austin did not offer incentives in Amazon second HQ bid, city says

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The city’s chief financial officer said Wednesday in a letter to Mayor Steve Adler and City Council members that the bid to Amazon for their second headquarters did not include an incentive package on behalf of the city.

Greg Canally said that doesn’t mean there won’t be one in the future. He said city protocol would be followed, including public comment and a vote from the council.

Council Member Leslie Pool says she still wants to know what is in the bid.

Mayor Adler wrote a letter to Amazon that was included in the bid. You can read the full letter here: