Astros win 11-inning thriller, 7-6, even World Series at 1-1

LOS ANGELES (KXAN) — George Springer hit a two-run home run in the 11th inning that propelled Houston to a 7-6, extra-innings win in Game 2 of the World Series.

The series now shifts to Houston for games three, four and five tied at 1-1.

Chris Devinksi earned the win. He threw 1.1 innings in relief of Ken Giles, who gave up the game-tying runs in the 10th. Devinski gave up a solo homer to Charlie Culberson in the 11th that cut it to a one-run game, but he struck out Yasiel Puig on the next at bat to end the game.

Justin Verlander, who was 9-0 since being traded to the Astros, got the start, but finished with a no decision. He pitched six innings, striking out five and giving up just two hits. Unfortunately for Houston, both hits were home runs: A one-run homer from Joc Pederson in the fifth to tie the game at 1-1, and then a go-ahead, two-run blast from Corey Seager the next inning.

The Astros thought they’d locked up the game in the 10th after Jose Altuve broke a 3-3 tie with a leadoff, solo home run on the third pitch of the inning, followed by another solo shot from Carlos Correa.

But in the bottom of the 10th, the Dodgers stayed alive on a Kiké Hernandez RBI single to score Logan Forsythe, who got in scoring position on a walk, followed by a wild pitch.

Puig hit a solo home run to lead off the inning to make it a one-run game.

The combined eight home runs in Game 2 are the most in a World Series game. Five of them came in extra innings for the first time ever in an MLB game.

Houston, which has struggled offensively in road games this postseason, appeared to wake up late in the game. After falling back two runs, the Astros started to chip away in the eighth with an RBI single from Correa, who was 3-for-6, with two RBI and one run scored on Wednesday.

Alex Bregman got the scoring started with an RBI single that scored Josh Reddick.