Astros fans ask Texas governor not to tweet during World Series

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Houston Astros fans are begging Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to keep away from Twitter — at least until the World Series is over.

Fans accuse the governor of jinxing the team two years ago, when his official account tweeted out congratulations to the Astros for advancing to the division series. The only problem? They didn’t win — and the Kansas City Royals went on to be World Series Champions.

The governor tweeted from his personal Twitter account shortly after, jokingly telling people to unfollow @GovAbbott.

“Follow the REAL Greg Abbott right here,” he tweeted. “No predictions. Just support.”

Hey @Astros fans. Unfollow –> @GovAbbott. Follow the REAL Greg Abbott right here. No predictions. Just support. — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) October 12, 2015

Presumably, the tweet from his governor’s account came from a staffer, but the fact remains that many blame Abbott for cursing the Astros.

Flash forward to 2017 — and now the team has made it to the World Series. Before the competition began, Abbott tweeted his congratulations and added “Astros fans: at your request I have refrained from tweeting. Now the jinx is gone.”

Astros fans: At your request I have refrained from tweeting. Now the jinx is gone. CONGRATULATIONS @Astros for going to the #WorldSeries. https://t.co/8ABU8WPS9i — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) October 22, 2017

The tweet this week got numerous replies, including one that said “this is your last tweet until the World Series is over.”

Houston lost Tuesday night 3-1 to the Los Angeles Dodgers and hope to even the series Wednesday night in game two.