AMBER Alert for Lake Worth 6-month-old girl

LAKE WORTH, Texas (KXAN) — Authorities are searching for a baby last seen in the Fort Worth area.

Lake Worth Police Department says Aryana Dawn Creech may be in grave or immediate danger. She is about 13 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jean pants and a black shirt that says “Daddy Did My Hair” in pink writing.

Police believe she may be with David Alan Derleth, 29. He’s white, with blonde hair and blue eyes and a tattoo of a swastika with the date 1488 on his right arm. He’s about 5-foot-7-inches and 175 pounds and was last seen wearing a plain cream and blue button up shirt and jeans. He was last heard from in Lake Worth, Texas.

Derleth may be driving a white 2013 Nissan Rogue with a Texas license plate. The number is BPD 2016.

Anyone with information should call 817-237-1224