AMBER Alert for Lake Worth 6-month-old girl

By Published: Updated:
David Alan Derleth is accused of taking a 6-month-old girl (Lake Worth Police Department Photo)
David Alan Derleth is accused of taking a 6-month-old girl (Lake Worth Police Department Photo)

LAKE WORTH, Texas (KXAN) — Authorities are searching for a baby last seen in the Fort Worth area.

Lake Worth Police Department says Aryana Dawn Creech may be in grave or immediate danger. She is about 13 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jean pants and a black shirt that says “Daddy Did My Hair” in pink writing.

Police believe she may be with David Alan Derleth, 29. He’s white, with blonde hair and blue eyes and a tattoo of a swastika with the date 1488 on his right arm. He’s about 5-foot-7-inches and 175 pounds and was last seen wearing a plain cream and blue button up shirt and jeans. He was last heard from in Lake Worth, Texas.

Derleth may be driving a white 2013 Nissan Rogue with a Texas license plate. The number is BPD 2016.

Anyone with information should call 817-237-1224

An AMBER alert was issued to find Aryana Dawn Creech (Lake Worth Police Dept. Photo)
An AMBER alert was issued to find Aryana Dawn Creech (Lake Worth Police Dept. Photo)
David Alan Derleth is believed to be driving a White 2013 Nissan Rogue with Texas plate BPD2016 (Lake Worth Police Dept. Photo)
David Alan Derleth is believed to be driving a White 2013 Nissan Rogue with Texas plate BPD2016 (Lake Worth Police Dept. Photo)

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s