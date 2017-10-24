World Rallycross to be held at COTA the next 5 years

AUSTIN (KXAN) — World Rallycross riders will be racing in Austin for the next five years, starting in 2018. It will be the first time the competition will be held in the U.S.

The competition is a “combination of rallying and circuit racing. It is head-to-head short, sharping racing on mixed surfaces,” according to the World Rallycross website. There are races all over the world, and 12 rounds are planned for the 2018 season. Round 10 will take place in Austin.

Circuit of the Americas Chairman Bobby Epstein confirmed Monday that the organization reached an agreement and will host World Rallycross. The first event at COTA will be Sept. 29-30, 2018.

Races at COTA are set to take place at a purpose-built rallycross circuit at the Austin F1 and MotoGP area.