World Rallycross to be held at COTA the next 5 years

By Published:
BARCELONA, SPAIN - APRIL 02: Timmy Hansen of Sweden driving the Peugeot 208 WRX Supercar Team Peugeot-Hansen during the final of the FIA World Rallycross Championship of Barcelona at Circuit de Catalunya on April 2, 2017 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
BARCELONA, SPAIN - APRIL 02: Timmy Hansen of Sweden driving the Peugeot 208 WRX Supercar Team Peugeot-Hansen during the final of the FIA World Rallycross Championship of Barcelona at Circuit de Catalunya on April 2, 2017 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — World Rallycross riders will be racing in Austin for the next five years, starting in 2018. It will be the first time the competition will be held in the U.S.

The competition is a “combination of rallying and circuit racing. It is head-to-head short, sharping racing on mixed surfaces,” according to the World Rallycross website. There are races all over the world, and 12 rounds are planned for the 2018 season. Round 10 will take place in Austin.

Circuit of the Americas Chairman Bobby Epstein confirmed Monday that the organization reached an agreement and will host World Rallycross. The first event at COTA will be Sept. 29-30, 2018.

Races at COTA are set to take place at a purpose-built rallycross circuit at the Austin F1 and MotoGP area.

BARCELONA, SPAIN - APRIL 02: Andreas Bakkerud of Norway driving the Ford Focus RS RX Supercar Hoonigan Racing Division leads the fourth qualifying round of the FIA World Rallycross Championship at Circuit de Catalunya on April 2, 2017 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
BARCELONA, SPAIN – APRIL 02: Andreas Bakkerud of Norway driving the Ford Focus RS RX Supercar Hoonigan Racing Division leads the fourth qualifying round of the FIA World Rallycross Championship at Circuit de Catalunya on April 2, 2017 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s