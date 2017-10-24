With murder off the table, jury deliberates in 2015 West Campus death trial

Bryan Canchola on the first day of his murder trial on Oct. 17, 2017. (KXAN Photo)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A jury is considering aggravated assault charges in the case of a 22-year-old accused of killing his boyfriend in West Campus in 2015.

On Monday, a judge dismissed murder and aggravated assault with serious bodily injury charges against Bryan Canchola after a full week of murder trial proceedings. He reportedly will only allow the jury to consider the aggravated assault charge because of disputed testimony from the medical examiner.

Canchola allegedly fought with his boyfriend, Stephen Sylvester, after a night of drinking in downtown Austin. Officers found the 18-year-old Sylvester unconscious with a head injury at an apartment on West 26th Street on July 17, 2015.

During last week’s opening statements, Canchola’s attorney, Gerry Morris, told the jury this case is a tragedy, but said it wasn’t murder. Canchola, he said, never intended to cause his boyfriend’s death.

The judge ultimately decided Monday not to allow the medical examiner’s testimony to be presented because Dr. Sam Andrews altered his report last Wednesday. Dr. Andrews said he took a look at Sylvester’s records and found the location of a rupture in part of Sylvester’s brain had changed. He informed both the defense and prosecution of his findings.

Although he said this did not alter his opinion of how Sylvester died, the judge decided to not allow him to speak.

KXAN will update this story as the jury makes their decision.

 

 

