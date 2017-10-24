What are the 7 constitutional amendments on the November ballot?

Related Coverage Early voting: What you need to know

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Early voting is underway for this year’s constitutional amendment election. The ballot also includes bond measures for many school districts statewide.

Texas operates in a constitutional legislation, with bills that include amendments that are approved by voters in order for the law to take effect.

There are seven propositions on the ballot. Early voting runs from Oct. 23 through Nov. 3. Election day is Nov. 7.

Proposition 1 (HJR 21) “The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for an exemption from ad valorem taxation of part of the market value of the residence homestead of a partially disabled veteran or the surviving spouse of a partially disabled veteran if the residence homestead was donated to the disabled veteran by a charitable organization for less than the market value of the residence homestead and harmonizing certain related provisions of the Texas Constitution.”

Proposition 2 (SJR 60) “The constitutional amendment to establish a lower amount for expenses that can be charged to a borrower and removing certain financing expense limitations for a home equity loan, establishing certain authorized lenders to make a home equity loan, changing certain options for the refinancing of home equity loans, changing the threshold for an advance of a home equity line of credit, and allowing home equity loans on agricultural homesteads.”

Proposition 3 (SJR 34) “The constitutional amendment limiting the service of certain officeholders appointed by the governor and confirmed by the senate after the expiration of the person’s term of office.”

Proposition 4 (SJR 6) “The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to require a court to provide notice to the attorney general of a challenge to the constitutionality of a state statute and authorizing the legislature to prescribe a waiting period before the court may enter a judgment holding the statute unconstitutional.”

Proposition 5 (HJR 100) “The constitutional amendment on professional sports team charitable foundations conducting charitable raffles.”

Proposition 6 (SJR 1) “The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for an exemption from ad valorem taxation of all or part of the market value of the residence homestead of the surviving spouse of a first responder who is killed or fatally injured in the line of duty.”

Proposition 7 (HJR 37) “The constitutional amendment relating to legislative authority to permit credit unions and other financial institutions to award prizes by lot to promote savings.”

The Voting Age Population (VAP) in the State of Texas is 19,502,633 for this 2017 November election, according to the Texas Secretary of State’s office. With 15,099,137 registered voters, that means the percentage of the VAP who registered in Texas is 77.4 percent.

Compare that to 2015, when 73.2 percent of the 19,110,272 VAP registered. That year, just over 1.5 million people actually voted. The Texas Secretary of State’s office said 11.34 percent of registered Texans voted, and 8.3 percent of the total VAP went to the polls.

“Historically, Constitutional Amendment elections have lower turnout figures than midterm or presidential election years, and we do not have any indication or metrics to predict what turnout figures will look like this November,” a spokesperson for Texas Secretary of State Rolando Pablos said. “However, the percentage of the voting age population who are registered is at least four percent higher this year than it was in 2015, so that is worth noting.”

To vote, bring a form of approved photo ID to your polling place. Polling places may be found by clicking here. For information about what forms of ID are acceptable to use at the polls, click here.

Voters affected by Hurricane Harvey, may click here for additional details.