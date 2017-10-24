Vista Ridge HS assistant band director quits after student relationship claim

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — Allegations of an inappropriate relationship between an ex-assistant band director at Round Rock High School and a former student were reported to the school district earlier this month.

In a letter to the Round Rock High community Tuesday, Principal Matt Groff said the relationship allegedly happened in 2012.

The employee involved left the district at the end of the 2015-2016 school year to become the assistant band director for Vista Ridge High School in Leander.

Round Rock ISD says it then notified officials in that school district of the allegations on Oct. 11. In a note to Vista Ridge families, Principal Paul Johnson says the employee was immediately removed from the school and an investigation started. The unnamed employee has since resigned.

The incident has been reported to the Texas State Board for Educator Certification, as well as local law enforcement.

Principal Groff says the former employee has no disciplinary record during his time at the high school and he passed a standard Department of Public Safety background check and employment reference checks.

“As a reminder, RRISD encourages anyone who has information of possible wrongdoing or inappropriate behavior to immediately contact a campus administrator, utilize the RRISD Anonymous Alerts program, or contact law enforcement,” Groff said.

While Principal Johnson said the focus at Vista Ridge will be on the personal welfare of the students, he acknowledged in his letter the next two weeks are a “critical stretch” for the high school’s band. He expressed confidence that the students were in good hands with the current band leadership.

Earlier this month, a contract employee who worked with the Hutto High School band was fired over allegations he had a relationship with a student.