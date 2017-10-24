VIDEO: Woman jumps out of Travis County deputy’s moving vehicle

Woman escapes Travis County deputy's vehicle on Seventh Street near US 183. Oct. 24, 2017 (KXAN Viewer Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A woman in the custody of the Travis County Sheriff’s Office was able to escape from a deputy’s moving vehicle in east Austin around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office says Jessica Ann Lopez, 27, who was being brought in on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, complained to the deputy driving that she was hot, so he turned up the air conditioner.

When she continued to complain and asked him to roll down her window, the deputy lowered it partially. That’s when Lopez was able to squeeze out of one of her handcuffs and reached out, unlocking the door from the outside, TCSO said.

Jessica Ann Lopez (Austin Police Department Photo)
Dash cam video sent to KXAN shows the deputy moving west on Seventh Street, coming off of US 183, as the right rear door flings open and the woman jumps out.

The deputy hit the brakes, and then chased after Lopez with another deputy. She didn’t make it far.

The sheriff’s office says she was caught about 50 feet away from the deputy’s SUV.

“We’re investigating this incident,” TCSO spokesperson Kristen Dark said. “We’re going to look at whether there was a malfunction with the vehicle and whether or not there was a malfunction with the cuffs. From there, we will look at whether or not there was something wrong procedurally.”

Lopez also had warrants for unauthorized use of a vehicle and resisting arrest.

