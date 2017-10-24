VIDEO: Heart attack triggers chain-reaction crash that sends plywood flying

18-wheeler driver suffers heart attack and crashes on I-75 in Kentucky. (NBC News)
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WLEX/NBC News) — A heart attack is being blamed in a terrifying crash that sent a truckload of plywood flying into oncoming traffic along Kentucky’s Interstate 75 over the weekend.

Seven vehicles were involved in the crash near mile marker 90 in Madison County.

Security cameras from a nearby storage business captured the accident.

The footage shows a tractor-trailer begin swerving, then hit a car before drifting into the median. At that point the truck beings to lose its load, sending sheets of plywood flying into the oncoming lanes.

The driver of the truck, 54-year-old Billy Ray Berry of Tennessee, was pronounced dead at the scene.

