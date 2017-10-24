PHOTOS: Astros fans show their devotion as World Series begins

Astros fans show their love of Houston Astro's infielder Carlos Correa (Courtesy Alba Morales)
Astros fans show their love of Houston Astro's infielder Carlos Correa (Courtesy Alba Morales)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The spirit is strong with these ones. Houston Astros fans are sharing their memorable moments as they cheered on their chosen team all the way to the World Series.

The Astros face off against the Los Angeles Dodgers starting Tuesday. If the team wins four games, it will be its first time as World Series champions.

