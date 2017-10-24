Oklahoma City elementary schools drop Confederate names

Lee Elementary School in Oklahoma City will be renamed (NBC News Photo)
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Three elementary schools named after Confederate generals will be renamed following a unanimous vote by the Oklahoma City school board.

On Monday night, seven members voted to rename Jackson, Lee and Stand Watie elementary schools.

“Overwhelmingly, the people I’ve talked to have said let’s move forward,” said school board member Mark Mann. “Let’s get this behind us, and move down the road, and focus on kids and pick a name that better exemplifies our community.”

Students from the school district are already showing relief.

“I already know a lot of people are scared of society and stuff today, so why be scared of the one place you should be able to be safe, the one place you should be able to learn?” said high school senior Darian Featherstone.

Read the full story on KFOR.com.

