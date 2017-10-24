Murder trial begins in deadly Sixth Street shooting

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The man who police say opened fire on a crowded East Sixth Street killing a woman and injuring four others in the summer of 2016 is facing a jury in his murder trial.

Endicott McCray, 26, is charged with one count of murder in the death of Teqnika Marie Moultrie and four counts of aggravated assault for the other victims’ injuries. The trial, which started Tuesday morning, is being held in Judge Cliff Brown’s court.

According to court records, McCray got into a fight with his brother-in-law during the early morning hours of July 31, 2016. A friend of McCray’s wife says a group of them were out when she saw McCray’s wife’s brother “shove” McCray. In response, witnesses say McCray pulled out a handgun that he had in his waistband and pointed the gun at his brother-in-law. Police say he fired one shot into the ground, then raised the firearm, turned it sideways and fired “up to four more gunshots.”

Moultrie, 33, was walking down the sidewalk with her wife when she was struck by gunfire. One of the injured victims was part of a bachelorette party on Sixth Street that night.

McCray was arrested a few days later in Atlanta, Ga.