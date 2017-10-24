Gov. Abbott makes beer, wine wager with California governor on Astros outcome

By Published: Updated:
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announces staffing changes at a press conference in the Capitol on Sept. 18, 2017. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A six-pack of Houston-brewed beer and Texas BBQ will be going to California Gov. Jerry Brown, courtesy of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott if the Astros lose the World Series to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

But, if the Astros win, Abbott will be getting a selection of California wine from the Sonoma, Napa and Mendocino regions.

Either way, Gov. Abbott says he will be making a donation to the recovery and relief efforts for the devastating wildfires in Northern California.

California Gov. Jerry Brown speaks before signing a number of bills to help address housing needs Friday, Sept. 29, 2017, in San Francisco. With one of the nation's most expensive cities as his backdrop, Gov. Brown signed legislation Friday aimed at tackling California's growing affordable housing crisis. More than a dozen bills make up the package Brown will sign outside a San Francisco affordable housing complex. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
“Texas and California are recovering from some of the worst natural disasters our states have ever encountered,” said Gov. Abbott. “As we work to overcome these challenges, our two states are united by America’s pastime as we cheer on our home teams in the World Series. Go Astros!”

Gov. Brown responded, “While we don’t expect to have to send any vino to Texas, we hope travelers from all over the world – yes, even the Lone Star State – will continue to visit California.”

Abbott’s office did not indicate which Houston beer or which restaurant’s barbeque will be sent to California.

