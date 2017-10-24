Ellen Degeneres to give away Astros tickets in Houston

By Published:
Ellen DeGeneres arrives at the premiere of "Finding Dory" at the El Capitan Theatre on Wednesday, June 8, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Ellen DeGeneres arrives at the premiere of "Finding Dory" at the El Capitan Theatre on Wednesday, June 8, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

HOUSTON (KXAN) — In a series of not-so cryptic tweets, comedian and talk show host Ellen Degeneres announced she’s headed to Houston — and wants to treat some lucky Astros fans to World Series tickets.

It started with an afternoon tweet Monday — where she said she was going to the University of Houston and “giving away something huge” — World Series tickets.

A few hours later, she told Houston Astros fans to show up at the university, tagging Astros pitcher Justin Verlander.

Verlander replied — offering her a few tickets in the Astros section since she’s giving away all of hers, and using the cheeky hashtag #iknowaguy to show he plans to deliver.

The Astros go up against the Los Angeles Dodgers around 7 p.m. Tuesday in the first game of the World Series. The Houston team has played in one World Series in 2005, but never won.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s