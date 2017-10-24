Ellen Degeneres to give away Astros tickets in Houston

HOUSTON (KXAN) — In a series of not-so cryptic tweets, comedian and talk show host Ellen Degeneres announced she’s headed to Houston — and wants to treat some lucky Astros fans to World Series tickets.

It started with an afternoon tweet Monday — where she said she was going to the University of Houston and “giving away something huge” — World Series tickets.

I’m giving away something huge at @UHouston tomorrow. I’m not gonna tell you what it is. (#WorldSeries tickets.) — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) October 23, 2017

A few hours later, she told Houston Astros fans to show up at the university, tagging Astros pitcher Justin Verlander.

Any @Astros fans who want to go to the #WorldSeries better show up at @UHouston tomorrow. You hear that, @JustinVerlander? — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) October 23, 2017

Verlander replied — offering her a few tickets in the Astros section since she’s giving away all of hers, and using the cheeky hashtag #iknowaguy to show he plans to deliver.

.@TheEllenShow I hear ya… since you're giving away all your #WorldSeries tickets I can get you a couple in the @astros section #iknowaguy https://t.co/SFDRTuwK6q — Justin Verlander (@JustinVerlander) October 24, 2017

The Astros go up against the Los Angeles Dodgers around 7 p.m. Tuesday in the first game of the World Series. The Houston team has played in one World Series in 2005, but never won.